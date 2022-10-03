BunnyPark (BP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.22 Million

BunnyPark (BP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, BunnyPark has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BunnyPark coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. BunnyPark has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $166,952.00 worth of BunnyPark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004627 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00045095 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.41 or 0.01619053 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00030107 BTC.

BunnyPark is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. BunnyPark’s total supply is 93,466,578 coins. BunnyPark’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BunnyPark is www.bunnypark.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BunnyPark is a DeFi + NFT project deployed on Binance Smart Chain. The program focuses on NFT SaaSization and product standardization to allow more variety of NFT gameplay, product rules and application value to be output in a series of standard smart contracts.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BunnyPark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BunnyPark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BunnyPark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

