BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $13,600.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $13,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,507,140 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.
- On Friday, September 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.
- On Monday, September 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.
- On Friday, September 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $14,950.00.
- On Monday, September 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $15,250.00.
- On Friday, September 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $14,700.00.
BurgerFi International Price Performance
BurgerFi International stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 37.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BurgerFi International (BFI)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.