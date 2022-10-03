BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $13,600.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $13,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,507,140 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Wednesday, September 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

On Monday, September 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

On Monday, September 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

On Friday, September 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $14,950.00.

On Monday, September 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $15,250.00.

On Friday, September 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $14,700.00.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

BurgerFi International stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 37.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BurgerFi International

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.