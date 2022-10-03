Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.18.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:FORG opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in ForgeRock during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.