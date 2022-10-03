Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $110.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by Barclays from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.74.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.8 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.91 and its 200-day moving average is $119.18. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after buying an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after buying an additional 2,376,082 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after buying an additional 2,434,495 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

