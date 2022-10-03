Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$22.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.95. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$22.16 and a twelve month high of C$41.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76. In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$642,753. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,010,834.76. Insiders acquired a total of 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $242,695 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.