Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays to C$2.75 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEED. CIBC lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Canopy Growth to a sell rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$3.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.53.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 1.8 %

WEED stock opened at C$3.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.69, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.94. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$2.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.98.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

