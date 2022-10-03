Cap (CAP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $15.48 Million

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Cap has traded 100% lower against the US dollar. Cap has a total market cap of $15.48 million and approximately $42,238.00 worth of Cap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cap coin can now be purchased for approximately $154.82 or 0.00795868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005201 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000378 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Cap Coin Profile

Cap (CRYPTO:CAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Cap’s total supply is 100,000 coins. Cap’s official website is cap.eth.link. Cap’s official Twitter account is @CapDotFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottle caps are the standard currency in Fallout, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout: Brotherhood of Steel. Bottlecaps (CAP) are a 0 premine 0 instamine (0.25 Diff start). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

