Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives $219.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CGEMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Capgemini from €230.00 ($234.69) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capgemini from €235.00 ($239.80) to €217.00 ($221.43) in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Capgemini Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Capgemini stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

