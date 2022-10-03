Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 2,195 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $79.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

