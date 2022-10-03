Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 279 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $2,602,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 2.2 %

Target stock opened at $148.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

