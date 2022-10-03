Capital Investment Counsel Inc Decreases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

