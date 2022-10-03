Capital Investment Counsel Inc Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,830,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,767,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.90.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock worth $811,817 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $93.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.63. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $92.80 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.