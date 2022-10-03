Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in New York Times by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in New York Times by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,783,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,119,000 after acquiring an additional 815,000 shares during the period. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 138.4% during the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,884,000 after buying an additional 783,750 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth $24,755,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYT opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.98.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYT. TheStreet cut shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

