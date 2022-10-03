Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.2 %

AMD stock opened at $63.36 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.32.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

