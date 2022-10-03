Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Titan International were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after buying an additional 730,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,397,000 after purchasing an additional 265,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 313,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 221,050 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 345,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 161,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan International

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 47.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan International news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.