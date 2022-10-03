Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $571,000 Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 513.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,215 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,014,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,378 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $103.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average is $100.95.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $859.52 million for the quarter. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 68.95%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

