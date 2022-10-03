Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.30.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $105.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.12. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

