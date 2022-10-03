Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. SAP comprises 0.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in SAP by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,141,000 after acquiring an additional 342,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at about $27,906,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 215,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 1.0 %

SAP stock opened at $81.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.56). SAP had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.