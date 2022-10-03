Capital Investment Counsel Inc Invests $65,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Sirius XM by 92.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,484 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 371,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 204,211 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 926,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 58,960 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 14,191.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,371,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after buying an additional 2,354,616 shares during the period. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth $1,824,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.71 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $7,115,414.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,198,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,365,926.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

