Capital Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,018 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,485 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE opened at $83.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.49. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

