Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 1,375 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Shares of RY opened at $90.04 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $89.18 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

