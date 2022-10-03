Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 2,300 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 490.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,117,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,573 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 245,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $42,281.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,661.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $42,281.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,661.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $76,486.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,758.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $194,846. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

