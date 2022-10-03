Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 275 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 2.1 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $112.54 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $112.38 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.