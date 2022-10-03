Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 90 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 229.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Paychex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Stock Down 1.0 %

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $112.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.05. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

