Cappasity (CAPP) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Cappasity (CAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Cappasity has a market cap of $271,299.00 and $147,084.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cappasity has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cappasity

Cappasity’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official website for Cappasity is cappasity.com/tech. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology.To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers.”

