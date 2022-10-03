Cappasity (CAPP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $147,084.00

Cappasity (CAPP) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Cappasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Cappasity has a market cap of $271,299.00 and $147,084.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cappasity is cappasity.com/tech. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog.

Cappasity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology.To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

