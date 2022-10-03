Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) PT Raised to GBX 250 at Berenberg Bank

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capricorn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Capricorn Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $5.44 on Friday. Capricorn Energy has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

