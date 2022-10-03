Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$7.16 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on CS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.09. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$7.79.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.