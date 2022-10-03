CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CarMax to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.10.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.30. CarMax has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $155.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 2.40%. CarMax’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CarMax by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.