CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CarMax to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.10.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $66.02 on Friday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 480.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 233.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.