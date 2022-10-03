Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 42.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 23.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $7.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.06. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

