Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 73.99%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 23.0 %

CUK stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,078,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,419,000 after buying an additional 89,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 808,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after buying an additional 283,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 294,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 188,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 291,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

