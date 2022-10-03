Carry (CRE) Market Cap Reaches $35.11 Million

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Carry has a market cap of $35.11 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carry has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00014313 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Carry

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

