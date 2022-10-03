carVertical (CV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,790.00

carVertical (CV) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded 2% higher against the dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $1,790.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

carVertical Profile

carVertical launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,895,342,499 coins. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks.CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle.”

