Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Decreased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 451,074 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,864,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 48,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 64,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,587 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 16,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.1 %

CAT stock opened at $164.08 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

