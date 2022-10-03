CBET Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $112,867.00 (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One CBET Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CBET Token has a total market cap of $88.36 million and approximately $112,867.00 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CBET Token has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010864 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

