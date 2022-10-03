CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of CBRE Group worth $63,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 394.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 283,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after purchasing an additional 225,764 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock opened at $67.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.