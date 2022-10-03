CELEBPLUS (CELEB) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.60 Million

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, CELEBPLUS has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One CELEBPLUS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. CELEBPLUS has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of CELEBPLUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010885 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CELEBPLUS Profile

CELEBPLUS’s genesis date was June 24th, 2020. CELEBPLUS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,833,332 coins. The official website for CELEBPLUS is celpl.io.

CELEBPLUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celeb Plus aims at a decentralized platform that enables reasonable consensus on rewards by directly connecting the members of the ecosystem, brands and celebs, through the blockchain technology and maximizes the efficiency to allow for reasonable spending of advertising expenses by recording activity data on the blocks and measuring contributions of each actor based on the credible data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CELEBPLUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CELEBPLUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CELEBPLUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

