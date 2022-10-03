Celer Network (CELR) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $155.80 million and $6.92 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

