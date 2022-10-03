Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLBT shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.87. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 53.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,069,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,869 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 5.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,352,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 129,244 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 303.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,296,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,379 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3.2% in the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,202,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 68,612 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 601,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the period. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

