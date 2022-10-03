Celo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.11 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, Celo has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00003959 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $778.00 million and approximately $14.11 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

