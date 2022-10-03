Celo Dollar (CUSD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $514,076.00

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005087 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $51.37 million and approximately $514,076.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,556.72 or 1.00008234 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004752 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00052329 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064769 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00079008 BTC.

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 51,647,733 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

