Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.96.

CVE stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.30. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at $17,971,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at $609,000. Amundi lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,867,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,304,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 119.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 172,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 93,879 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 282,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

