Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 127.50 ($1.54).

Several research firms have recently commented on CEY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Trading Up 4.3 %

LON:CEY opened at GBX 90.18 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 901.80. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 74.18 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 110.98 ($1.34). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.85.

Centamin Cuts Dividend

About Centamin

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.29%.

(Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.