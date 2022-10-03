Centene (NYSE:CNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Argus

Argus started coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Centene Price Performance

CNC stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Centene by 30.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 81.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Centene by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

