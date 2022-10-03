Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CPF. StockNews.com upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

NYSE CPF opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.21. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

