Centrality Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CENNZ)

Centrality (CENNZ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Centrality has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $138.84 million and $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,569.55 or 1.00000254 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00051670 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00064415 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00079216 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality.

Centrality Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. Telegram | Reddit | Medium | Github | Facebook Whitepaper “

