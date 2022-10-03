Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Christopher R. Armstrong Sells 12,500 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

NYSE CDAY opened at $55.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.40 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 785.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 88,550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2,546.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 67,006 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.