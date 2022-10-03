Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Christopher R. Armstrong Sells 12,500 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ceridian HCM Stock Performance
NYSE CDAY opened at $55.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.40 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 785.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 88,550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2,546.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 67,006 shares during the period.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
