Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of Certara stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. Certara has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Certara will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 182,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $3,171,415.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,821,396.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at $520,609,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 182,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $3,171,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 910,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,821,396.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Certara by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 10.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,505,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,783,000 after purchasing an additional 416,876 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 11.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Certara by 8.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

