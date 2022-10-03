CFX Quantum (CFXQ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.44 Million

CFX Quantum (CFXQ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. CFX Quantum has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $39,932.00 worth of CFX Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CFX Quantum coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CFX Quantum has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CFX Quantum Coin Profile

CFX Quantum’s launch date was September 20th, 2020. CFX Quantum’s total supply is 520,050,000 coins. The Reddit community for CFX Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/CFXQuantum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CFX Quantum is token.cfxquantum.com. CFX Quantum’s official Twitter account is @CfxQuantum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CFX Quantum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CFXQ Token is Ethereum blockchain-based (standard ERC20), which will give each owner different possibilities for use.CFXQ will enable Token hodlers to access exclusive products, discounts, airdrops, and prizes coming from the collaboration to create the CFX Sentiment Index.The token is usable to pay for trading and performance fees in the Mobile Wallet-Exchange and also some selected products from the partners' store, including the trading tools and management of CFX Finance Ltd.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CFX Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CFX Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CFX Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

